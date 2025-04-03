First To Know forecast: Early-season pool weather (04/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the slow-to-move features of high pressure to our east, we are simply in a repetitive daily pattern that starts with scattered clouds and patchy fog, a general clearer trend by midday, a sun-and-cloud blend in the afternoon, and a warm and humid sensation in the air.

Friday, frankly, will be no different, broadly speaking.

Smaller differences come from the amount of morning fog (which should be limited in density and coverage) and the amount of heating being offset by a brisk onshore wind in the afternoon.

All this means we'll have lows tonight in the mid 60s to lower 70s, and highs Friday reach the lower 80s coast and mid to upper 80s inland.

Rain activity will be virtually non-existent locally. A stray or rogue pop-up shower isn't impossible to see, but just unlikely to happen.

Only slight changes to the pattern are expected Saturday. The more obvious signs of shifting come later Sunday, with a slow cold front getting a nudge to move our way, with a line of rain and weakening but still gusty thunderstorms across the tri-state region late Sunday afternoon. The sagging front will spread rain and a few storms across our region Monday before slipping southeast Tuesday. This front will bring a noticeable cool-down area-wide, returning temp levels to near or below average (forecasting 70s for highs and 40s for lows next week).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

