First To Know forecast: Early-morning coolness (03/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure will be at its closest approach to our area tonight, meaning we will have a clear sky to start this evening as winds becoming light. It'll be occasionally calm overnight. Few patchy clouds will scoot overhead, but we'll have a setup that supports steadily falling temps tonight, reaching the 50s and 40s before midnight. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30s, with some mid 30s in the coldest part of the interior Big Bend.

As the wind flow becomes southerly Friday and more clouds move in through the afternoon, we'll have a warming trend that boosts highs into the seasonable low to mid 70s.

Clouds will further thicken over the weekend with a stream of moisture and a slowing cold front north of the region. Low pressure will form and move east along that front. The combination of these will reduce sunshine Saturday and form scattered showers in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are likely to be triggered along coastal sections and just inland from there Sunday morning. A few of them will be gusty. Rain and shower activity will stretch through Sunday afternoon and Monday morning before a clearing trend resumes. Temperature trends will be milder over the weekend with cooler mornings early next work week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

