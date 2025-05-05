First to Know forecast: Dryness streak to be broken (05/05/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An absence of widespread dry air has promoted a pattern of abundant sunshine and a lack of muggy, humid conditions around the Florida/Georgia line. As the sky goes clear this evening, temperatures will respond by falling quickly into the 70s and 60s well before midnight, supported by light winds.

Morning lows Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to around 60°, which is considered average for early May.

A few more clouds from the upper portion of the atmosphere will mix in with the Tuesday sunshine, but rain activity will hold off in a broad sense. A west wind pattern boosts forecast highs into the upper half of the 80s to close to 90°. Moisture levels will begin to increase, but not substantially enough to make things feel overly muggy.

Upper-level impulses will activate periodic showers and storms around the Southeast, starting with patchy to scattered rain action locally on Wednesday. Several of these types of systems are forecast for the rest of the week, which means we will have times of reduced sunshine and passing thunderstorms. Severe-weather chances remain low, and expected rainfall amounts are imprecise, but a couple of inches generally speaking are possible from Thursday through Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

