First to Know Forecast: Dryness hangs on for a while (01/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There won't be wild swings in the weather conditions over the next day or so, just a general pickup in the amounts of cloud cover flowing in from the west.

This evening will be mostly clear as milder temperatures take longer to cool down, so the 50s and 40s will be on hand in the hours after sunset. The 30s are likely to show up around midnight and linger through the morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. A short light freeze is within reach for many inland areas again, but overnight cloud cover will prevent a bigger temperature plunge.

Those clouds will mix in with Wednesday sunshine, and east winds will support a warmer trend in daytime highs, with many areas surpassing 70° and ending up with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will come and go for the next several days, with a gradual increase in overall cloudiness as the weekend approaches. Dry air will hang tight through Thursday, keeping any rain chances limited to near zero.

A complex disturbance set to cause broad wintry weather in the interior of the Deep South will generate thicker clouds for us over the weekend, with heightened chances for showers later Saturday and Sunday. In that time frame, temperatures will be too warm for any frozen precipitation here. As the moisture leaves through Monday, our temperatures will fall back to chilly levels.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.