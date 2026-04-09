First To Know forecast: Drying and warming trend (04/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Extra moisture in the form of additional clouds continues to cling onto southeastern Big Bend and Suwannee River areas late today, with scattered cloud cover elsewhere. The northeast flow will tap into more dryness and will help in reducing cloudiness for inland sections this evening. Patchy clouds will continue late into the night in northern Florida with occasional clearer breaks in between.

Evening temperatures will be mild in the 70s, falling into the 60s during the dark of night. Eventual morning lows will be in the mid 50s again.

The breezes will start to decrease Friday as a zone of high pressure comes closer toward middle Georgia in the afternoon. This sustains the dry (non-humid) feel of the air and supports decent amounts of sunshine. A few fair-weather clouds will develop in the warmth of the day with anticipated highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The weekend will be rain-free with a trend of daily sunshine and a scattering of afternoon clouds. Lows will be in the 50s in the morning with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Next week features a stretch of days in the upper 80s to near 90° toward the end of the week with ongoing sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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