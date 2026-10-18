First To Know forecast: Dry trend all week (10/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current pattern of high pressure to the north, and a low-pressure system in the western Atlantic, will sustain our trend of dry, cool conditions for several days to come. Breezes will continue to be felt through Monday, though less gusty and windy compared to the weekend.

The sky will be clear to mostly clear this evening and overnight. Patches of clouds are possible across sections of the Big Bend before sunrise.

Temperatures this evening will go from around 70° to the 50s before midnight. Monday morning lows will be in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

Aside from a few clouds, there will be broad sunshine Monday with daytime temps warming gradually into the middle 70s for afternoon highs.

The high-pressure zone will sprawl across the eastern U.S. all week, so there won't be many other weather features entering the scene to alter the overall dry and slightly cooler-than-average temperature range for the week. Lows will be around the 50° mark, and highs will be mainly in the 70s to near 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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