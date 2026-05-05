First to Know forecast: Dry, settled before late-week storm chances (05/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The trend of cooler conditions for early May is just about over. With southerly winds today, the moisture flow that comes with it will influence a milder leaning for nighttime temperatures. It will be clear to mostly clear this evening and tonight, aside from some thin upper clouds that will stream overhead occasionally overnight.

Evening temperatures will drop into the 70s, entering the 60s before or around midnight. Morning lows will fall to near 60° with patchy clouds. That's actually close to seasonal averages.

Wednesday will feature ample sunshine, some scattered clouds, and a steady warming trend supported by south to southwest winds. Those, along with naturally stronger sunlight this time of year, will support temps rising well into the 80s and topping out in the upper 80s to near 90° away from the coastline. There is no rain chance foreseen for midweek.

A cold front will drop in from the interior Deep South late Thursday afternoon. It will trigger showers and storms along it. Some of them will reach southern Georgia counties in the late-day and evening time frame. Some of those storms will be gusty, with chances for isolated severe-level gusts and hail.

The front will play a role in occasional rain and thunderstorm chances around the state line for the rest of the week as it meanders nearby. There won't be non-stop rain and storm activity, but what does occur can be locally heavy, with low-end strong to severe weather chances extending into the weekend time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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