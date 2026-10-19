First to Know forecast: Dry, cool pattern locked in (10/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The combination of a broad high-pressure system over the eastern U.S. and a low-pressure disturbance just to its east over the western Atlantic is directing a steady dose of dry and cool air around the Florida/Georgia line region. This will result in consecutive days of no rain, mainly clear sky, and temperatures around or below average.

Breezes will still be felt this evening and tonight, but wind speeds will decrease overnight. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 50s shortly after sunset. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide.

More sunshine and limited cloud cover are projected for Tuesday with readings climbing back through the 60s and into the mid and upper 70s for afternoon highs.

Each day this week offers similar conditions: daily sunshine, cool mornings, milder daytimes, with low humidity and no rain chance.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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