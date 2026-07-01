First To Know forecast: Dry conditions for a couple of days (07/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The moisture levels have decreased around the local area, permitting more sunshine, spottier clouds, and only stray and isolated showers to affect a few locations in the southeastern Big Bend and Suwannee River areas. These showers will be brief and not spread much beyond the coastline or the I-75 counties. It will be partly cloudy elsewhere, becoming clearer as the night goes on.

Temperatures are on the hot side, but they will drop through the 80s this evening on their way to the lower 70s early Thursday morning, near average for early July.

The drier influence continues Thursday with only a couple of showers in the afternoon. Even that limited amount of rain activity is somewhat doubtful to actually come to pass, because of scant moisture availability compared to a typical summer day around these parts. Forecast highs will be in the middle 90s again, with heat index values not much above the actual air temps, so heat advisories won't be needed although common-sense comfort measures for summertime are still warranted.

Friday also looks dry with isolated afternoon showers. Moisture levels return to higher amounts by Independence Day and the rest of the holiday weekend. This also means scattered showers and storms will be in the realm of possibility for the holiday period. Feels-like values in the peak of the afternoon will be near oppressive levels above 100° with expected highs staying in the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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