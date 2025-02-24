First to Know forecast: Drizzly, but not much longer (02/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure swirl in the northern Gulf will pass to our south, so while there won't be any thunderstorms or downpours this evening, the moisture that's out there in this cooler pocket of air will promote ongoing cloudiness and occasions of drizzle this evening. Before any drier air arrives, the wafting moisture will keep considerable cloud cover around tonight and in the morning, with areas of fog and mist developing before sunrise.

Evening temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, falling into the lower 50s and upper 40s in the morning for lows.

It'll take a couple of hours, but the shifting northwest to west wind, drier air, and warming trend will break the cloud deck and allow for fuller sunshine in the late morning and afternoon. There's enough support to get highs into the middle 70s by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

We have a low-stress weather pattern this week that features near-average coolness in the mornings, daytime readings in the 70s (slightly above average and a touch on the warm side), and a decreasing chance for showers Thursday with the next cold front that comes through. It will set us up for what looks like an ideal weekend of reasonably comfortable temperatures and adequate sunshine.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist