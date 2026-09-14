First to Know forecast: Drier trend, fewer showers (09/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of higher pressure to our north is creating a more northerly wind pattern over us. This has helped to keep rain development at a minimal level so far, with most of the spotty formation of rain and thunder pinned near the coastline and associated with the sea breeze. The next few days will feature this prevailing northeast wind setup, little to no daily rain activity, and eventually at midweek, a flow of less-humid air, supporting an overall dry streak.

For this evening, there will be few clouds and areas of clearer sky late in the night. Spot showers will stay close to the coast. Temperatures will go from near 90° in the early evening through the 80s late night, entering the 70s early Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday brings in plenty of sunshine and a scattering of clouds with a warming trend that gets readings toward 90° by midday, on their way to mid 90s for afternoon highs.

The dry air connection arrives Wednesday. It will feel less sticky at midweek and into Thursday, with prevalent sunshine and hardly a mention of an isolated shower. While daytime temps will still crack the 90° mark, morning lows will be in the mid 60s inland to around 70° at the coast Wednesday and/or Thursday mornings. Moisture will return by the weekend with an upper disturbance that moves across the Florida peninsula and into the eastern Gulf waters. While not a tropical low, its moisture source will contribute to an upswing in cloudiness and rain action toward the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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