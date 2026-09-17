First To Know forecast: Drier influence for one more day (09/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our area continues to have the presence of less-moist air around, resulting in broad sunshine and scattered fair-weather clouds in the late-afternoon. It's highly doubtful that any local neighborhood encounters raindrops through tonight. The northeast wind pattern will keep the flow of dry air in place through Friday morning, causing a mostly clear sky and temperatures near or a touch below average.

Evening temps will drop into the 80s, further falling through the 70s in the morning hours. Eventual lows will range from the upper 60s in southern Georgia to the I-10 corridor to the lower 70s closer to the coast.

Friday will be sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The rain chance is limited to an isolated blip possible in the mid and lower Suwannee River regions. Highs will return to the lower 90s, and overall humidity values will remain a bit on the lower side.

Moisture returns gradually through the weekend, causing a sun-and-cloud mix and re-introducing a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage is not expected to be widespread, but spotty to scattered. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s during that time frame.

A nearby upper-level disturbance will stir up the atmosphere early next week. More rounds of showers and storms are possible, but we'll still have times of sunshine with highs around the 90° mark.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.