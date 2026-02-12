First To Know forecast: Drier and cooler night (02/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front brought in the latest batch of dry northern air, allowing for the clearing trend and reduced cloud cover. These combined will contribute to cooler evening and nighttime readings, with temps falling into the 60s and 50s soon after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 40s with a continuation of the clear sky.

Friday features abundant sunshine and the presence of nearby high pressure. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

As high pressure moves to the southeast through Saturday, winds will shift and become southeasterly, returning a flow of moisture to the region. This will result in a few more clouds on Valentine's Day Saturday but we'll hold off on a rain threat until Sunday, when a stronger cold front approaches from the west. Times of showers and rain will also come with a few gusty thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Isolated storms can be severe with strong damaging gusts being the primary risk.

Conditions clear out and settle down for Monday through midweek, as temperatures will be above average with lows closing in on 50° and highs well into the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.