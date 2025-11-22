First To Know forecast: Dodging just a few raindrops (11/22/2025)

First to Know Forecast: Spot showers mixed with some sun (11/21/2025)

The weekend begins the way the work week ends: a round of low clouds and fog forming before dawn with visibilities dropping to less than a mile in some cases, then clouds partially breaking for some warming sunlight later this morning. Morning temps will start off around 60° then rise into the 70s when the sunshine emerges.

Scattered clouds will linger into Saturday afternoon as a modest cold front lurks across southern Georgia and the state line area. It will produce a few showers, but coverage will be spotty and temporary, with mainly light accumulations expected in a few locations. Otherwise, a sun-and-cloud mix is anticipated with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The front slips to the south of the region Sunday, causing more sunshine in inland areas Sunday and reducing any rain risk to isolated cases near the southeast Big Bend. Quite frankly, weekend rain action just won't be all that great.

Mild to warm temperature ranges are foreseen through the beginning of the Thanksgiving weekend. A stronger cold front approaches by Wednesday with a little better opportunity for some showers, but it looks more capable of bringing down readings to noticeably cooler levels by Turkey Day and beyond.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.