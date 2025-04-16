First To Know forecast: Delivering warmer days (04/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We remain heavily influenced by dry air and a land breeze from the north and northeast, sustaining the clear trend we've seen today. Tonight will remain cloud-free — though in areas near large prescribed burns, some smoke will linger into the night.

Readings will quickly cool into the 60s and 50s after sunset. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s in typical rural and open areas to low to mid 50s in downtown and urban sections.

We'll keep the sunshine going into Thursday with a subtle wind shift. Winds will transition from east to southeast and south through the day. There won't be a big increase in moisture or clouds just yet, though. Highs will get into the low to mid 80s area-wide.

After a few days into the Easter weekend, the moisture levels will become more noticeable. Scattered clouds will mix with the sun and highs remain in the middle 80s and morning lows rise toward the lower 60s on Easter Sunday morning. The weekend will be rain-free, though a veil of high-level clouds will be present on Sunday.

Slight rain chances with a couple of opportunities for thunderstorms arise Monday with a cold front that comes close but doesn't quite pass all the way through the region. Scattered clouds will be around through midweek with warm temperatures.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

