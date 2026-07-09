First To Know forecast: Daytime storms turning more isolated (07/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Layers of clouds will blend in or occasionally block the late-day sunshine. Amid some of the clouds will be showers and isolated thunder that shouldn't last for too long. The isolated thunderstorms can be briefly heavy with the rain and the lightning count through early evening, but widespread development of storms is not expected.

The night will be partly to mostly clear with evening temps going from the 80s into the 70s, dropping into the low to mid 70s for Friday morning lows.

A patch of slightly drier air and a stable zone of relative high pressure will support fewer pop-up showers and storms for Friday afternoon, lending help to steadier warming through the daytime. Highs will get into the mid 90s with feels-like values up to 106°. While storms will be isolated, what does form can be locally heavy.

The stable conditions will retreat over the weekend, with a return of scattered afternoon shower and storm development, supported by a cold front that will drop toward the state line region Sunday through Tuesday. This feature will cause more clouds to form and produce more-frequent rounds of showers, rain, and thunder through those days. Highs will be lower during that period, hovering in the upper 80s to around 90°. Severe weather or flooding concerns don't appear to be high for early next week, but there are going to be times of rainy conditions with rainfall totals up to two inches, generally speaking.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.