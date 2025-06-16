First to Know forecast: Daytime soakers decrease a bit (06/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The patches of showers and storms are repeating themselves late this afternoon and evening, with local downpours and occasionally excessive lightning but a lack of severe-weather concerns. Evening showers and storms will tend to move to the north to northeast, affecting inland and interior counties and neighborhoods. Most rain activity will subside by midnight, leaving pockets of scattered clouds.

Evening temps will be dictated by areas of rain and breaks of sunshine. Generally, temps in the 80s will fall into the 70s with eventual lows Tuesday morning in the lower 70s.

A subtle decrease in moisture in the atmosphere won't give us much relief from the usual warm and humid conditions June days are known for, but it will help to reduce the number of showers and storms affecting our region Tuesday. What does form — mainly in the afternoon — can still create blinding rain and frequent lightning, along with quick gusty conditions. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Each day leading into and beyond the first day of summer (Friday night is when it officially begins) will have a few showers and storms, but they will become less numerous and more spotty. That, along with west winds by Friday and a stronger high-pressure system over the weekend, will bump highs into the mid 90s with feels-like values around 100° to 106° for those days.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

