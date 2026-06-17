First To Know forecast: Damp with some breaks in the rain (06/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've experienced another batch of showers and storms that have moved mostly inland late this afternoon and have stabilized conditions in those areas. Spots of isolated rain and thunder can develop near and south of Interstate 10 late today and this evening, where rain coverage has been less widespread. Otherwise, the evening and night will feature mostly cloudy and humid conditions with a chance for passing showers in the early morning.

Evening temps will be around the lower 80s, falling into the 70s later, reaching morning lows Thursday in the mid to low 70s.

Ample moisture will remain a big part of the weather pattern Thursday, along with southwesterly winds. These will aid in the development of more scattered to occasionally numerous showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. The wind flow will allow for a few storms to reach gusty strong to severe levels. We'll also monitor for the chance of repeated downpours in the tri-state region that can result in a higher risk for general and flash flooding. The coverage and intensity are forecast to be lower in southeastern Big Bend areas through Friday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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