First to Know forecast: Damp and stormy to hot and sunny (05/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ongoing setup of rich moisture flow coming in on southerly winds will keep things feeling very humid this evening, while pushing most of the scattered showers and few thunderstorms into inland locations of southern and middle Georgia. Breaks in the clouds are forecast for locations closer to the coast or south of Interstate 10. A few more nighttime showers can sprout up in the south wind flow, particularly in the eastern Big Bend and I-75 regions.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the 80s and into the 70s late tonight. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.

We'll start with a partly cloudy sky during midweek before showers and a few thunderstorms build by midday in the I-10 corridor, which will again be shoved northward into southern Georgia. Coverage of rain will be scattered and intensity can be locally heavy. Severe weather in a broad sense is not expected, but downpours on saturated ground can create local flooding issues. In between these periods of rain, there will be intervals of sunshine which will bump up temperatures to seasonably warm to hot levels.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, warmest in areas with more sun.

The connection to tropical moisture stretches into the end of the week and the weekend. A cold front will slip south from the Tennessee Valley and has a chance to enhance local rain coverage for Saturday and Sunday. Highs all the while will be capped in the 80s to near 90°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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