First To Know forecast: Daily doses of rain & thunder (06/12/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening rain and thunderstorms will tend to move slowly to gradually north, but in the slower-moving rain cells, amounts of over two inches are possible and can lead to localized, nuisance flooding.

Like the last couple of nights, showers and storms will fade out by early in the morning, leaving pockets of cloudiness and humid conditions. Temperatures through this evening will fall into the 70s, with lows in the morning in the low to mid 70s.

The sun will break out in larger quantities after sunrise, causing a swift warming trends into the 80s well before midday. The extra moisture around and the south wind pattern will allow another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with downpours and a quick increase in lightning count, with most activity moving inland during the afternoon.

There will be little day-to-day change in the overall trends of warm and muggy mornings and occasionally damp and stormy afternoons this weekend, with breaks of sun or clearer sky mixed in.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

