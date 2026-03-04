First To Know forecast: Cycle of clouds, warmth continues (03/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead will be similar to evenings in the recent past: Mainly clear and mild, with temperatures falling into the 60s before midnight. Winds will be on the lighter side. The moisture in place will work to create layers of clouds overnight and patchy fog with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds and fog will lift and break, leading to more warming sunshine through mid-morning and afternoon Thursday. However, an isolated case of pop-up showers is possible along the I-75 and Suwannee River counties in the afternoon where southeast and south winds meet. Rain accumulations and coverage will be limited. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Very little day-to-day change is foreseen in the pattern through the weekend and early next week. Zones of high pressure will continue to drive the southeast and south wind direction and keep cold fronts from making a close approach to the region. Highs will be consistent in the low to mid 80s while morning lows will hover around 60° or so.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.