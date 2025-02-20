First To Know forecast: Crisp and cold (02/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — February freezes are not rare; even in the last month of the winter season, cold snaps move in to cause the temps to plunge, and that's what's underway for our area tonight.

Northwest to north winds have carried Arctic air deep into the Southeast, and we will feel it with readings going from the 50s early in the evening quickly into the 40s before sunset, and 30s prior to midnight. The winds will be lighter, around five to 10 mph, but still capable of inducing a wind-chill effect that makes the air feel more like the upper teens and lower 20s. Actual air temps won't get that low, but a freeze with lows in the mid to upper 20s is probable under a clear sky through Friday morning.

The daytime will feature a few more passing clouds and a northeast wind that will support gradual warming into the 50s in the afternoon. Peak temps will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday starts cold again, but temps will be higher than the morning before. A mix of clouds and sun is expected all weekend with highs that will be closer to average, around the middle 60s. Monday, a weak disturbance passes to our south, but it will create more clouds and a slight chance for showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist