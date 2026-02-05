First To Know forecast: Crisp and clear tonight (02/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As low pressure spins to the east and moves in that same direction, the leftover clouds in the I-75 region will break and depart this evening as drier air arrives. This will set us up for temperatures falling into chilly levels early in the evening, with readings in the 40s after sundown dipping into the 30s before midnight.

Morning lows will be around 30°, cold enough for a widespread light freeze. Associated freeze warnings are in effect in the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions, though freezing temps are not confined to those areas.

A stretch of sunshiny days goes from Friday right through the weekend, with only a couple of small patches of clouds possible once in a while. Forecast highs Friday will be in the low to mid 60s, supported by a westerly wind flow. Dry air gets reinforced Saturday with a cold front that will slide through without much fanfare. This will keep morning temperatures on the cool side into early next week (30s and 40s) but afternoon conditions will get progressively milder with highs rising into the 70s for a few consecutive days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

