First To Know forecast: Coolness stays, cloudiness returns (12/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sunshine today will be steadily replaced by returning layers of cloud cover as we advance through Thursday.

This evening, though, areas of clear sky will be retained for most locations, with only a few patches of clouds. Readings this evening will fall into the 50s and 40s as the night goes on. Morning lows Thursday will level off around 40°. Some upper 30s are likely in areas with a clearer sky trend lasting through sunrise.

Upper-level winds are swift, carrying western moisture toward our region Thursday and renewing the cloudier conditions we had earlier in the week. As temperatures remain cool in the 50s and highs around 60°, that moisture will condense and support times of sprinkles and showers by afternoon, particularly in inland locations and the tri-state counties.

This overcast trend will extend throughout the areas Thursday evening and Friday, with rounds of showers likely. While it won't rain continuously, there will be a struggle to get in any lengthy times of sunshine to close out the work week. A slight southerly wind setup Friday can promote a couple of thunderstorms for primarily the Big Bend region.

The weekend doesn't hold much promise of a pattern shift, so the expectation of lingering cloudiness and periodic showers will stay in the forecast scene. It's not guaranteed that all locations will have steady rain, but most areas run a chance for measurable rainfall between Thursday and Sunday that will provide a bit of relief from extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

