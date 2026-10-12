First to Know forecast: Cooler, but in the morning only (10/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The air around us is considerably drier than just a couple of days ago. It makes a big difference this time of year in how cool and warm temperatures can get from daytime to nighttime.

Readings near 90° this afternoon will slip into the 80s and 70s after sundown. We'll continue that slide into the 60s overnight with a clear sky and not much wind. Morning lows Tuesday will be in the upper 50s inland to lower to mid 60s for the southeast Big Bend and the coastline.

Sunshine will be abundant Tuesday, and the humidity values will stay low with a light north wind. There isn't any actual cool air connected to this dry air mass, so temps will rise swiftly into the 80s before midday. We'll achieve high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°. That is well above average and quite summer-like, but the mugginess of summertime will be lacking.

We will experience this wide morning to afternoon swing in readings for several days this week, straight toward the weekend. By then, a modest cold front will enter the region from the north. There will be a few more clouds produced, but rain activity will be minimal. There's just enough push from the front to bring daytime temps down closer to and below average over the weekend, into the upper 70s for highs.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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