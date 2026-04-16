First To Know forecast: Cool start, hotter finish to the day (04/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's fundamentally very little adjustment to the current weather setup around the region: local winds are coming from the south and southwest, the atmosphere remains relatively dry with limited moisture, and high pressure zones around us are keeping a cap on excessive cloud development and keeping any rain chances at zero. Not much is expected to change through Friday.

This simply means we'll have a repeat performance of a clearing sky for the evening, mild temperatures toward midnight, patches of fog around sunrise, and morning lows falling into the mid to upper 50s once more.

Any fog that forms will break, leading to abundant sunshine and a resumption of the warming trend. Supported by southwest to west winds, inland areas will reach 80° by midday and top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The steadiness of the pattern stretches into Saturday, with more sunshine and very warm afternoon readings. Changes will come on Sunday as a cold front approaches; it will produce more clouds and a couple of showers, though rain coverage will be minimal. The front is capable of bringing next week's temperatures back closer to average, keeping mornings on the cooler side with lows around 50° and daytime highs mainly in the lower 80s through midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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