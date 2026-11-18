TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We continue late Wednesday with a pattern of east-northeast winds, broad moisture availability, a relatively cool air mass, and layers of clouds with patchy showers moving northwest. These will keep the landscape damp through the evening and night, with numerous areas of showers and light rain. No thunderstorms or downpours are anticipated, but a general dreary look and feel will stretch into Thursday morning and afternoon.

With all of these features in mind, temperatures have bee slow to move. Forecast readings this evening and tonight will fall into the lower side of the 60s, down to morning lows right around the 60° mark.

Thursday's forecast highs will top out around 70°. Some breaks in the clouds will allow for peeks of sun, but the trend of more cloudiness and occasional showers will still be in place for the day.

Friday also will be generally cloudy with showery at times. For the weekend, as a low-pressure system forms off the East Coast and moves north, it will trigger a drier flow locally, with more sun and an eventual elimination of rain coverage by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

We're checking signals for another opportunity for showers and possible storms for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but those signs have been inconsistent in terms of local effects that can happen here. We will continue to analyze trends in future forecast data.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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