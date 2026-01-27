First to Know Forecast: Coldness locked in for several days (01/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our current weather pattern supports round after round of cold Arctic air sliding into the region through the rest of the week and beyond. High pressure nearby this evening will help to decrease the wind speeds and lessen the wind chill effect tonight, though even the slightest breeze will make temperatures in the 40s and 30s feel a couple of degrees colder.

The sky will start off clear this evening, with a source of mid- and high-level clouds to the west moving in overnight. It will have limited effect on the rate of cooling, so morning temperatures are forecast to go below freezing again, reaching lows in the morning in the middle 20s.

A clearing trend is expected by Wednesday afternoon as the veil of clouds moves to the east. The extra sunshine will help in warming readings to the 50s, with highs topping out in the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Thursday morning will resume sub-freezing temps in the 20s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky trend. A little temp bump-up is anticipated Friday ahead of the next disturbance. It'll be relatively weak, but it's enough to generate clouds and scattered showers into Friday evening. While the air is still rather cold, frozen precipitation chances for Saturday morning are confined to a limited chance of lingering moisture left behind the cold front and around a low-pressure center which will be to the northeast of the region.

It will be a seriously cold weekend as highs Saturday may struggle to reach 40°, and Sunday morning lows likely falling into the teens for some inland locations. The temperature rebound remains stalled into early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

