First to Know forecast: Coldness gets consistent (01/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following a week's worth of warmth, we are in a pattern that will stretch colder weather for several days, essentially balancing things out over a two-week span.

The cold front last weekend has triggered the movement of cold air into the region that will have some staying power, thanks to a couple more fronts that will slide into the region over the next seven days. In the short term, though, the weekend front will allow tonight's temperatures to drop into the 40s and 30s before midnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Forecast lows are expected to be around freezing (lower 30s) for many inland locations, and mid to upper 30s at the immediate coastline.

Scattered mid- and upper-level clouds will be present Tuesday, allowing partial sunshine and a corresponding warming trend for highs that can top out in the lower 60s.

Wednesday features the next of three cold front in this current succession; while moisture is somewhat limited, there is enough for a buildup of clouds and a few scattered showers. These will move away before the depth of the next cold air mass arrives. However, highs on Thursday may struggle to get out of the 40s. That will result in a likely widespread freeze Friday morning, with lows possibly in the low to mid 20s for southern Georgia that day.

The third front comes through Saturday and Sunday with a similar expectation of patchy showers Saturday and another dumping of cold air coming after it.

Chances for any wintry precipitation locally with these systems are nil, or next to nil, with no impacts forecast for the region through next Monday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

