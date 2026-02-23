First to Know forecast: Coldest time of week is now (02/23/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure to the northwest along with a strong storm system in the New England area is generating the current flow of cold air into the state line region, which will influence the amount of chill felt area-wide tonight. A series of freeze warnings and cold weather advisories cover most local counties in anticipation of overnight readings in the middle 20s inland. Overnight wind-chill values will drop into the lower 20s despite a decrease in the overall wind speeds.

This evening will be clear as readings fall into the 40s and 30s after sunset. As mentioned, lows by sunrise will be in the mid 20s away from the coastline. Lows at the coast will be closer to 30°.

Sunshine and a few more clouds are expected Tuesday with temps recovering to the mid and upper 50s to near 60° for highs.

Further warming will occur as the week progresses; winds will shift from the southwest starting Tuesday afternoon and continue that way through the end of the week. A cold front will slip closer to the area later this week, spreading more clouds around at midweek and flinging some shower and rain activity our way Thursday. Friday appears to be the peak of the rain chances as the front sags farther south into the state line counties. A couple of thunderstorms are possible but they don't appear to be well-organized under current forecast trends.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.