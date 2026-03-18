First To Know forecast: Cold night, but milder days ahead (03/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of a chilly eastern U.S. air mass and nearby high pressure will continue to provide colder-than-average conditions for the state line area. This will mean evening temperatures, with a mainly clear sky with some upper clouds, are set to fall back into the 50s and 40s before midnight. The 30s are within reach overnight, leading to chances for patchy frost and eventual lows in the middle 30s. Most locations should be able to avoid freezing temperatures, though.

Ample sunshine and passing clouds Thursday lead to a warming trend with rising readings into the 60s by midday, on the way to highs in the low to mid 70s area-wide.

We will continue this shift toward a milder pattern for the end of the week. Warmer days will cause morning lows to climb into the 40s Friday morning and closer to 50° over the weekend. Daytime highs will make a run toward 80° and beyond through that time span. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy all throughout.

Early next week will be particularly warm — in the mid 80s — before a weak front slips in from the northeast, providing some clouds and a slight chance for showers by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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