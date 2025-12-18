First To Know forecast: Cold front sweeps rain aside (12/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shower and rain activity will affect several more local neighborhoods this evening, with heavier and more persistent rain focusing over the Bay and sections of the Big Bend coastline. A zone of scattered showers will move over tri-state regions later tonight before rain coverage turns spottier in the morning, prior to the movement of a cold front across the area overnight.

Severe weather is not expected but a couple of rumbles of thunder can occur near coast and marine areas.

Temperatures will be stable in the low to mid 60s for several hours, then fall a bit into the upper and middle 50s before sunrise. Once the cold front moves through, readings will fall a few more degrees after the sun comes up.

The cold front triggers a clearing trend that supports full sunshine shining by the afternoon with a northwest cool breeze. Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s as the drier air arrives.

The high pressure that comes with it will linger into the entire weekend. Morning lows will be cold in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday, then daytime highs will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s. A warmer trend is sustained into Christmas week with ongoing high pressure nearby providing stable weather conditions and no rain going into the big holiday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

