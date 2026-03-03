First to Know Forecast: Clouds to scatter overnight (03/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ongoing pattern of east-southeast winds and the moisture it carries will combine with falling nighttime temperatures to make the sky go from mostly clear in the evening to mostly cloudy before sunrise Wednesday. Some low clouds and fog can develop, especially in sections of south-central Georgia and the Suwannee River region.

Evening readings will fall through the 70s, into the 60s late at night. Forecast lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Morning clouds will break by midday, letting in more sunshine as the east-southeast wind setup continues to support a warming and moistening trend across the area. High pressure in the upper atmosphere will also lend a hand in boosting afternoon temperatures to the lower 80s.

A small opportunity for isolated late-day pop-up showers comes up Thursday afternoon, with a chance for patchy showers along various wind boundaries. Coverage will be limited, as will rainfall amounts. Otherwise, each day through the weekend will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.