First To Know forecast: Clouds, spot showers, late storms (03/08/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As moisture has increased around our area, clouds have thickened. The combination of more moisture, a stalling front in middle Georgia later today, fast upper winds, and a developing low-pressure center in the western side of the Gulf will create limited sunshine today and occasional spotty showers that can quickly pass through several neighborhoods.

Forecast readings will go from the 50s in the morning to the mid 70s in the afternoon, even with less sunshine in consideration. Showers today will be more of a nuisance, perhaps, and not too hefty.

As low pressure closes in from the west tonight and Sunday, additional showers, rain areas, and some thunderstorms can develop at night, scooting across local sections Sunday morning. A few of these can pack some stronger wind gusts. The low begins to push across the region Sunday afternoon, enhancing chances for a few more gusty thunderstorms. A few storms can cause hail, and a stray, brief tornado can result from the strongest thunderstorm cells that may form.

The complex moves east of the region Monday, initiating a clearing trend. Dry air will produce cool mornings early next week and afternoons that will manage to get back into the mid to upper 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

