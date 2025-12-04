First To Know forecast: Clouds, showers lock in the chill (12/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent clouds and occasional showers: That will be the weather expectation thanks to a frontal system that will linger around our region for another few days.

In the short-term, rain stretching over the Panhandle will move east-northeast through many I-10 and southern Georgia counties this evening. With the cool temperatures in place, thunderstorms are unlikely to develop.

The combination of ongoing overcast sky and times of showers will keep readings from changing all too much; evening temps will be mainly in the 50s, and Friday morning lows will hover near the 50° mark. Rain activity will come and go in rounds, so evening rain will likely be followed by a gap in shower action late at night and early in the morning.

A couple of storms can mix in with batches of scattered showers Friday with a temporary warmer push coming from southerly winds in the morning and early afternoon. The timing of rain and thunder can be a bit challenging, but rain will likely reach about 80% of the region at various times of day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70°.

A cold front will slip back to the south later Friday, prompting a resumption of cooler conditions for the weekend while cloud cover will remain abundant. More of those intermittent showers will move through our neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday at different times; rain won't last all day long or all night, but when they do occur, they can deposit a few hundredths to tenths of an inch of rain per round.

Sunshine increases by Monday when a stronger front pushes the unsettled boundary farther south and east of our region. Temperatures will stay cooler than average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

