First to Know Forecast: Clouds set to build back some (04/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The dry air on the northeast breeze, along with the movement of a weak disturbance to the east, has allowed for substantial clearing of the sky in most local areas and a corresponding warm-up of daytime readings. As a result, most areas will stay in the 70s for the early evening hours, falling into the 60s after sunset with limited clouds except for the Suwannee River counties.

Expected morning lows will be in the mid 50s with areas of clear sky and scattered clouds.

Trends show some of the lingering cloud cover and moisture flowing to the west Wednesday, so there is the likelihood of additional clouds to be experienced, particularly in the Big Bend counties. Amid the thicker clouds, there can be a few showers, though overall coverage will be low and totals will be light. Forecast highs Wednesday are in the mid 70s.

Breezy conditions will continue for midweek as well, keeping wildfire risk levels elevated.

High pressure to our east will be in place through the rest of this week. While leftover moisture will decrease by Friday, the breeze will slack off as well by then. Temperatures will go from highs in the 70s Thursday to the 80s Friday and remain in that range for the weekend, while lows will be in the 50s during that stretch.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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