First To Know forecast: Clouds persist, showers are occasional (08/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Limited sunshine is anticipated today as a stalled front is draped over the waters of Apalachee Bay and the nearby coastline of the Big Bend. Upper-level disturbances will slide in from the west, creating rather extensive cloud cover and periods of passing showers and rain. As the front lingers and upper-level systems move overhead, the spread of rain will vary at different times of the day. It is reasonable to expect showers to occur at nearly any time of day, but not continuously. Nonetheless, a few downpours or lightning flashes can disrupt outdoor activities.

Highs today will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunday won't be dramatically different, with ongoing pockets of overcast, peeks of sun, and a few showers and storms coming and going throughout the region. The theme holds true for Labor Day Monday, though a break in the upper pattern can create longer times of drier conditions and promote a little more sun. Temperatures through this stretch will be stable with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

