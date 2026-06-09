First to Know forecast: Clouds overtaking sun, limiting storms (06/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's been considerable cloud cover across most neighborhoods thus far today, with some zones of emerging sunshine. However, the clouds and slightly drier air have limited rain and thunderstorm development. A few sprinkles have persisted in the US 319 counties and surrounding areas, with little accumulation. A few more of these sprinkles are possible this evening. Partial clearing is anticipated in the overnight hours.

Forecast temperatures will go through the 80s this evening into the lower 70s for morning lows Wednesday.

A partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky is expected Wednesday with the departure of a weak disturbance and the increase in some moisture levels. This can create a few pop-up variety showers and storms around and south of the I-10 corridor by the afternoon. Projected highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and feels-like temperatures will approach 100°.

The heat will be a significant part of the outlook for the rest of the week and the weekend, with highs around 93° to 96° and the mugginess making it feel like it's over 100°. There will be widely scattered showers and storms through Friday. A cold front approaches from the north over the weekend but stalls. It will be capable of enhancing shower and storm development around the state line region by that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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