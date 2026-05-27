First To Know forecast: Clouds linger, rain is periodic (05/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will remain considerably cloudy for many locations this evening with passing showers and rain. The extensive cloud cover has kept our region somewhat stable and less supportive of active thunderstorm development. Any lightning flashes will be isolated in overall occurrence this evening and tonight, but shower activity will come and go in several spots around the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

Forecast temps will be relatively level, going from the lower 80s early on into the 70s later in the night. A slow temp drop toward the lower 70s is expected, where lows will be in the morning.

Ample moisture and areas of cloud cover will be present throughout Thursday, with bits of sunshine scattered in between. It will be fairly easy to have occasional showers and a few storms re-develop during the course of the day. As a result of reduced sunshine, highs will be capped in the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of this week will feature elevated rain coverage. Though it won't rain non-stop in all areas, there will be more opportunities for areas of showers and rain to dampen many neighborhoods at different times of day. This activity will be enhanced by a cold front that approaches from the north over the weekend, slowing down and keeping the region under the influence of off-and-on rainy periods and persistent cloudiness.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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