First To Know forecast: Clouds increase Saturday (02/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will be generally clear with the presence of dry air and high pressure to our north. These are keeping conditions stable for the night, allowing readings to drop through the 60s and 50s later in the night. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

As the high-pressure system moves to the southeast, our winds Saturday will respond by becoming east and then southeasterly. This shift can advance a bit of moisture our way and result in scattered clouds. Still, ample sunshine is anticipated during the daytime hours. Highs will get into the middle 70s area-wide.

The high gets further bumped away from our area, giving way to a disturbance from the southern Plains moving in our direction Sunday. Clouds will thicken and showers will develop late Sunday morning through the evening from west to east. Some embedded thunderstorms are expected. A generally breezy trend can enhance the wind gusts in some of the stronger storms. The severe weather risk is low but not zero.

The rainmaker will move out Monday morning. Conditions in its wake will be clearing and mild, with a warm streak shaping up for the middle of next week and beyond when highs can reach 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

