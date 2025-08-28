First To Know forecast: Clouds increase for the weekend (08/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evidence of increasing moisture around the region is seen in the additional clouds and spotty showers present in the eastern Big Bend. The upper-level flow across the Southeast is advancing more layers of clouds into interior sections later tonight, further moistening various levels of the atmosphere.

The nighttime sky will feature these areas of clouds, and, as evening temps fall into the 70s, they'll level off in the lower 70s in the Friday morning time frame. This will help thicken cloudiness and lead to a few sprinkles for some by sunrise.

Sunshine will be somewhat limited during the daytime hours, as clouds will move over most local counties. The heating will be capped in the mid to upper 80s for highs. A weak frontal zone will spark a few more areas of showers and rain, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Most areas of rain will be light to moderate or briefly heavy, but not lasting for a lengthy amount of time.

The weekend pattern remains unsettled with upper-level disturbances scooting through, prompting persistent cloud cover, breaks of sun, and times of showers and thunderstorms, including Saturday, when many college football-focused activities will be taking place. Severe weather is not expected but the frequency of shower activity may become a nuisance for outdoor enthusiasts.

The remainder of the Labor Day weekend will be variably cloudy and occasionally showery. Periods of showers should not last for long amounts of time Sunday and Monday but they'll be a part of the weather expectations nonetheless.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

