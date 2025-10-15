First To Know forecast: Repeat trend of sun, coolness, warmth (10/15/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sprawling high pressure across the Southeast and a broad source of deep dry air around the region will maintain the cool morning/warm afternoon weather pattern through the rest of this week.

Some daytime scattered clouds in eastern sections will begin dissipating toward early evening, allowing all local areas to return to a clear sky for the nighttime hours. Warm conditions will steadily cool this evening into the 70s and 60s. Morning lows will reach the mid and upper 50s to lower 60s in most inland areas, or the 60s mainly for the immediate coastline.

Sunshine returns once it rises, and stays around in higher quantities through the course of Thursday. Some puffy afternoon clouds will redevelop, but nothing will cause rain for us as the drought setup is set to worsen.

Highs Thursday will be warm in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity values will stay on the lower side of the muggy scale.

There will be no fundamental changes to the pattern through Saturday. By then, a trickle of moisture flows in on southeast winds. That leads to a cold front entering from the west Sunday and Monday. The moisture amounts will remain limited and the strength of the front somewhat modest, leading to a chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm or two. Substantial rain is not expected, but the front will renew the dry-air trend for early next week while keeping temp trends consistent, with lows in the 50s to 60° and highs in the 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

