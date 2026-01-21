First To Know forecast: Clouds breaking gradually (01/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper-level winds are transporting patches of clouds across the region, reducing the amounts of sunshine. This trend will also affect the rate of cooling this evening, causing temperatures to be slower to reach colder levels at night. This evening, readings will fall into the 50s, with 40s showing up late at night through Thursday morning. It will be mostly to partly cloudy with eventual lows in the mid and lower 40s, a bit higher than past nights.

Intervals of sunshine are forecast for Thursday amid the continue upper stream of high and mid-level cloud cover as southeast winds support a warming trend. Our highs will top out in the 70s for the first time in a while.

The warmer pattern will stretch into the weekend, along with the occasional cloud cover. A chance for isolated showers exist.

The weekend storm system in the Southeast will remain mainly to our north. We will be shielded by a warm front that will tend to keep the warmer flow in place. Saturday features a few late-day showers, then Sunday offers broader clouds and scattered showers in the local area. Temperatures are forecast to fall to colder levels early next week after showers have departed, so the risk for local frozen precipitation is zero, barring a dramatic shift in recent and current forecast trends.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

