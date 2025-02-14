First To Know forecast: Clouding over this weekend (02/14/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This Valentine's evening will feature lingering clouds and isolated sprinkles near the Big Bend coast, with a clearer sky farther inland. The leftover moisture lurking around will support additional cloud layers in the night and early morning hours. There won't be much more rain potential aside from some mist that can form in the lowest pockets of clouds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday's winds will swing around to the southeast and south, prompting a temporary but steady warming spell that can nudge afternoon highs well into the upper 70s to around 80°. The extent of cloudiness can delay or inhibit the warming trend in areas that experience the excess cloud deck.

The next cold front will arrive Sunday morning, interacting with our south wind pattern and the moisture to create a line of showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Similar to Thursday, the line will give most areas a time of steady rain, with enhanced wind gusts. Some gusts will be high enough to trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. An outside chance for a spin-up tornado exists, as well.

The rain and storm line will move steadily east through the course of the morning and early Sunday afternoon. Clearing will occur afterwards.

Next week will be colder than it has been lately, with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs steady in the 60s. Another disturbance will provide another rain chance at midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist