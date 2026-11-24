TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The active upper-level flow will promote the spread of more cloudiness around the region this evening and overnight. The moisture carried by the system will contribute to the formation of sprinkles and showers, which will likely increase during most of the Wednesday daytime hours. While excessive rainfall and thunderstorms aren't being forecast locally, it will become damp for stretches of time in the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours leading into Thanksgiving Day itself, when most of the rain action will move out and leftover clouds remain.

Evening temps will go into the 60s. Overnight readings will reach the mid 50s. As clouds increase, the temperature drop will stall, and then only slight warming is anticipated Wednesday afternoon influenced by northeast winds and a lack of sunshine. That will produce highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A mix of lingering moisture and cool air will limit sunshine on Turkey Day Thursday and keep temps from changing very much, so 50s are in store for the morning and afternoon time frame.

Some drier air breaks the cloud deck on Friday, turning things partly cloudy but still a bit on the chilly side.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will be partly sunny and generally dry, with ongoing cool conditions and blended clouds and sun.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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