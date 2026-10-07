First To Know forecast: Cloud cover becoming patchy (10/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds will linger in most locations near and south of the state line tonight. A few passing showers are possible in the Suwannee River valley.

Forecast temps will fall through the 70s later tonight, ending up with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A northeast to east wind pattern will continue for Thursday. Layers of clouds will blend in with partial sunshine. Areas in southwestern Georgia may encounter more prolonged periods of sunlight. A few isolated showers are possible for the coastal regions and the southeast Big Bend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday, tropical moisture associated with storm Isaias will influence an increase in cloudiness and a buildup of showers and rain, particularly later in the day and at night. The storm itself will not make a direct landfall here, but we will experience times of steady rain and occasional wind gusts. Periodic showers and rain will continue through most of Saturday, tapering off a bit through Sunday, with a drier and warm stretch to follow early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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