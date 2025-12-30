First to Know Forecast: Closing the year coldly (12/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A streak of mid- and upper-level clouds is on the way out of the region, so a further clearing trend is foreseen through the late-afternoon and early evening time frame. The limited sunshine is contributing to the chilly conditions, which will just get colder as the night wears on.

A cold weather advisory will be up for most local counties Wednesday morning for feels-like values in the lower 20s. The wind chill will be obvious this evening, with winds from the northwest up to 12 mph, decreasing to up to 10 mph overnight. Temperatures falling from the 40s to the 30s by midnight will feel several degrees colder with the slight wind flow. Eventual lows for New Year's Eve morning will be in the mid and upper 20s, so a light freeze is anticipated in most areas away from the immediate coast.

The sky will be mainly sunny Wednesday, helping bump up temps into the mid and upper 50s for highs. At night, it will be clear with readings going back into the 40s in the hours before midnight. As 2026 begins Thursday, so does a gradual warm-up for the area with forecast highs in the middle 60s under mainly sunny conditions.

Scattered clouds will increase to close out the week. A swift-moving disturbance in the Tennessee Valley Saturday will trigger local shower, rain, and isolated thunderstorm activity, which should be gone by Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

