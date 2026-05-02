First To Know forecast: Clearing trend and a sunnier Sunday (05/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bulk of the rain action for the local region is over, and drier air on northerly winds will take over tonight and Sunday. Clouds are already breaking and they'll clear out even more during the course of the evening and night ahead.

Temperatures that have been held in the 60s for most areas will remain at those levels through the mid-evening, falling into the 50s around and past midnight, down to morning lows around the 50° mark. Upper 40s are possible inland, with low to mid 50s in the lower and mid Suwannee valley.

Sunday will feature ideal outdoor weather with sunshine, a few clouds, low humidity, and mild readings for this time of year, as the 60s and 70s will appear on area thermometers through the midday hour. Forecast highs will get into the upper 70s to around 80°.

Monday will start similarly cool around 50° with daytime highs in the lower 80s amid a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temps will warm to around the mid-80s average by midweek, with upper 80s before a cold front closes in on Thursday. That front can trigger a few areas of showers and thunderstorms, providing the next best rain opportunity after today.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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