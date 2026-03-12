First To Know forecast: Clearing and cooling trend (03/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front is bringing in a late-season cool snap for a couple of mornings. It's also returning a drier feel to the air, suppressing deeper moisture well to our south.

The combination of a clearer sky and lighter northwest to north wind will support falling temperatures this evening, from around 70° into the 60s and 50s in the late-night hours. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s area-wide with hardly any clouds around.

Sunshine will be generous across the region Friday with temps rebounding to the low to mid 70s, which is actually very close to typical mid-March levels.

Winds over the weekend will swing back around to the southeast, tapping into existing moisture there and prompting a few scattered clouds Saturday with lows around 50° and highs around 80°. The moisture gathers a bit more Sunday for partial cloudiness and a few possible afternoon showers.

Monday, a stronger cold front swings through, causing a round of showers and storms, and creating a colder setup for the middle of next week, when morning lows can return to the 30s with highs mainly in the 60s for a couple of days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

