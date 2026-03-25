First To Know forecast: Clear at times, clouds & fog at others (03/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Available moisture and a weak disturbance has kept cloud cover present in central and western parts of the region, while sunshine has prevailed in eastern sections, almost the opposite to what occurred with sky conditions yesterday. As a result, daytime temps have been held down in areas with limited sunshine, but warmer in sunnier spots.

Isolated shower chances exist this evening in southwestern Georgia. Otherwise, clouds will break and scoot around the area with clearer areas in between. The existing moisture along with light wind overnight will promote chances for developing fog before sunrise.

Evening temps will go from the 70s to the 60s, eventually to lows in the mid and upper 50s.

A zone of high pressure will shift more to the south, starting a southwest to west wind pattern locally. Clouds will break and sunshine will increase throughout the area, with a corresponding uptick in high temperatures to the middle 80s.

Even warmer readings are expected Friday, with lows near 60° and highs in the upper 80s to close to 90° in a few sections. It will be slightly more humid.

A cold front enters from the north Saturday; it will not bring much, if any, rain, but it will knock down temperatures to closer to average levels (50s for lows, 70s for highs) by Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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